Sri Lankan Airlines Named Leading International Airline in South Asia at SATA 2024

SriLankan Airlines has once again been recognized as the Leading International Airline in South Asia under the Visitors’ Choice Awards category at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, marking its second consecutive win in this prestigious category. This accolade reinforces the airline’s status as a powerhouse in the aviation industry of South Asia, with an unmatched legacy of service and hospitality, and a comprehensive flight schedule serving 85% of the South Asian region.

SATA‚ an annual event‚ celebrates the best of South Asia’s hospitality and travel industries and is widely regarded as one of the region’s most eminent travel awards, endorsed by over 18 regional tourism organisations. Winners are determined based on votes from both industry professionals and passengers, making the award a reflection of industry excellence and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the award, Fawzan Fareid, Regional Manager India, Bangladesh & Nepal at SriLankan Airlines, said, “We are honoured to be recognized as a leader in the region by our valued customers. South Asia is integral to our network, and SriLankan Airlines spares no effort in providing seamless connections between the region and the world, while delivering our renowned Sri Lankan hospitality onboard, along with meals and entertainment thoughtfully tailored to suit localised preferences. I would like to dedicate this award to all the teams overseeing South Asia for their unwavering commitment to serve our customers.”

SriLankan Airlines’ vision is to provide passengers with an authentically Sri Lankan experience, characterized by the warmth and hospitality that is so distinct to the country. This vision is reflected in every award the airline has scored for service, including the continuous Four-Star Rating in the Major Airline category at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) awards, which is based on certified passenger feedback. In addition to its service excellence, SriLankan Airlines is celebrated for its extensive schedule, offering convenient connections worldwide. In South Asia alone, the airline operates nearly 130 flights each week between Colombo and key cities across India, Pakistan, the Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh.