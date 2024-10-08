Government has no intention to curtail entitlement accorded to Tri Forces personnel - Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) visited the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Headquarters in Defence Headquarters Complex at Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (Oct 07).

Defence Secretary was received by Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa with a drive-past and Guard of Honour.

Later, the Defence Secretary visited several divisions of Air Force HQ accompanied by the Air Force Commander and other senior officers. The SLAF Director General Air Operations presented a briefing on SLAF Air Operations conducted using air assets allocated to its various flying Squadrons.

This is the first official visit undertaken by the Defence Secretary to the Air Force Headquarters since assuming office as Defence Secretary.

Addressing the Air Force personnel, Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) praised their services and said that the government has no intentions to curtail the entitlement of tri forces personnel.

Concluding his visit, Defence Secretary exchanged mementos with the Air Force Commander and also left some compliments in the visitors’ book.

Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa also joined the Defence Secretary on his visit to the Air Force HQ.