Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara participates in the Bilkent International Festival 2024

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara participated in the Bilkent International Festival 2024, held at Bilkent University in Ankara, Türkiye.This lively event, hosted by the Bilkent International Community, attracted a diverse audience, including Embassy representatives, academics and over 1000 students.

Sri Lanka's stall at the festival was a vibrant hub of cultural heritage, featuring various traditional Sri Lankan items that offered festival-goers a unique glimpse into Sri Lanka's rich traditions. Pure Ceylon tea, kottu roti and kokis offered by the stall of the Sri Lanka Embassy were among the highly demanded Sri Lankan delicacies that the visitors were treated to. The stall also offered the visitors an opportunity to don traditional Sri Lankan attire, introducing them to a novel experience.

The festival, which was attended by 15 other countries, was an excellent platform to introduce Sri Lanka’s culture and cuisine to a diverse audience, and also for the Lankan expatriates in Ankara to celebrate their Sri Lankan identity. .

The Embassy’s participation in the festival was a part of its attempts at promoting Sri Lanka’s heritage and culture and thereby support Sri Lanka tourism.