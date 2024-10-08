Navy bags many medals in Layton Cup Boxing Tournament - 2024

The Navy boxing team secured one gold, five silver and ten bronze medals in the highly competitive Layton Cup Boxing Tournament held at the Royal MAS Arena and Browns beach, Negombo from 01 st to 05 th October 2024.

Twenty nine (29) male and three (03) female boxers, representing the Navy, participated in a tournament that attracted top-notch boxers from 28 prominent clubs across the country. Able Physical Training Instructor HASD Hettiarachchi won the gold medal in the weight class of under 63.5kg.

In addition, Leading Seaman KMCK Karunanayaka (over 92kg), Leading Seaman SMCS Samarakoon (63.5kg), Leading Chef AMGI Bandara (under 51kg) and Able Seaman KH Navodya (under 57kg) won silver medals.

Meanwhile, Patty Officer AW Hettige (92kg), Able Physical Training Instructor AWA Madhushan (under 86kg), Able Seaman JC Kaushalya (under 86kg), Leading Seaman WDK Jayasinghe (under 71kg), Leading Infantryman PMM Deepthiwardana and Leading Seaman AMTS Adhikari (under 67kg), Leading Seaman NH Thilakarathna (under 63.5kg), Able Infantryman SI Ranmal (under 51kg) and Able Infantryman BOOKIC Prabath (under 48kg) won bronze medals for the Navy.

In the women's category, Woman Stores Assistant HMHP Jayakody (under 71kg) won a silver medal and Woman Ordinary Seaman (Writer) RMSS Rathnayaka (under 57kg) won a bronze medal.