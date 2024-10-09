Representative of Sri Lanka to Ramallah meets with Minister of Tourism of the State of Palestine

Representative of Sri Lanka to Ramallah Nawalage Bennet Cooray called on the newly appointed Minister of Tourism of the State of Palestine Hani Al Hayek recently at the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism in Bethlehem.

The Minister warmly welcomed the Representative and congratulated Sri Lanka for electing its 9th President. During the meeting the Minister praised the historical and long-standing relations between the two countries. He further stressed that his government is looking forward to increasing cooperation with Sri Lanka in the field of tourism.

Representative Bennet Cooray extended the greeting of the President and the Government of Sri Lanka to the Minister on his appointment as the Minister of Tourism, and highlighted the existing relations between the two countries and the support rendered by Sri Lanka to the Gaza Strip.

Further, the Representative pointed out the difficulties faced by visiting Sri Lankan tourists in obtaining visas for Palestine. He also referred to the growing popularity of Sri Lanka as an attractive tourist destination among tourists across the world.

On the request of the Representative, the Minister agreed to arrange a meeting between a delegation of Sri Lankan Travel Agents and Palestinian Travel Agents, in order to further facilitate the promoting of tourism of both countries.

In addition, the Minister accepted an invitation extended by the Representative to visit Sri Lanka. Attache’ of the Representative Office of Sri Lanka to Palestine Mahinda Kumar also attended the meeting.