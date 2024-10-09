Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy Sail Training Warship ‘PO LANG’ arrives in Colombo

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy Sail Training Warship ‘PO LANG’ arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit yesterday (8) . The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

‘PO LANG’ is a 86-meter-long Sail Training Vessel crewed by 130 personnel including 35 Officer Cadets.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander Ma Wenyong is scheduled to call on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters today. To strengthen the camaraderie between the two navies, crew members of the ship are set to participate in a series of programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

In addition crew members of the ship will explore some of the tourist attractions of the country, during their stay in Colombo. Additionally, Sri Lanka Navy personnel will have the opportunity to participate in briefings on the operational functions of the ships as well.

Concluding the formal visit, ‘PO LANG’ will depart the island on 11th October.