US Pledges Support to Bolster Sri Lanka’s Economy

The United States has committed to providing essential support to strengthen Sri Lanka’s economy.

In a meeting held yesterday ( 8) at the Presidential Secretariat, Mrs. Julie J. Chung, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, announced that support would be focused on fostering an export-driven economy in the country.

Additionally, Ambassador Chung conveyed congratulations from US President Joe Biden to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, delivered through Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

She also noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are prepared to offer financial support to help enhance the economic prospects of Sri Lanka.

The United States has pledged both financial and technical support for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s initiatives aimed at preventing fraud and corruption.

The US has also expressed its commitment to assisting efforts for good governance and ensuring the security of Sri Lanka whenever needed.

Additionally, the United States supports the new president’s programs focused on developing renewable energy, fostering an export-oriented agricultural industry, and alleviating rural poverty.

Ms. Julie J. Chung, the American Ambassador, further noted that the current program providing lunches for rural schools will be expanded to include urban schools in the future.

The event was attended by USAID Deputy Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives, along with economic expert Christopher Gooch.