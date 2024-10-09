October 09, 2024
    October 09, 2024
    Sri Lankan Airlines Celebrates Sri Lanka in New Apron Bus Wraps

    SriLankan Airlines has unveiled new apron bus wraps that celebrate the iconic cities forming the map of Sri Lanka.

    Through vibrant illustrations, the new wraps promote the extraordinary iconography and experiences that each location offers. These newly branded apron coaches, which transfer passengers between the terminal and remote stands at Bandaranaike International Airport, will be one of the first visual impressions of Sri Lanka for tourists arriving in the country after a long flight.

    As the National Carrier, SriLankan Airlines is committed not only to delivering outstanding onboard services that enhance the travel experience, but also to promoting the incredible places and experiences that await travellers on their Sri Lankan adventure.

