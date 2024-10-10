Weather Forecast

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the Island in the next few days starting from today (10th), due to the development of atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere at several places in the island during the evening or night.Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

Showers may occur in Northern province in the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.