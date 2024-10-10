October 10, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    October 10, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the Island in the next few days starting from today (10th), due to the development of atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere at several places in the island during the evening or night.Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

    Showers may occur in Northern province in the morning too.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « Sri Lankan Airlines Celebrates Sri Lanka in New Apron Bus Wraps Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bahrain collaborates with KIMS Hospital »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya