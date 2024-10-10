Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bahrain collaborates with KIMS Hospital

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bahrain in collaboration with KIMS Hospital in Bahrain organized the “First Emergency Response Programme” recently at the KIMS Hospital Auditorium, with a view to strengthening emergency response capabilities of the Sri Lankan community associations across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This collaboration aims to equip community leaders with essential knowledge and resources to effectively handle medical emergencies, ensuring the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan expatriates.

A special training session was conducted by healthcare professionals from KIMS Hospital, focusing on first aid, CPR, and emergency response protocols. The program brought together representatives from Sri Lankan community associations, who play a crucial role in assisting fellow citizens during times of crisis.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.M.G.R.R.K. Wijeratne Mendis and the staff of the Embassy of Sri Lanka attended the event. Head of Quality for the Middle East of the KIMS Hospital Irshad Farouk was also present at the event.

The collaboration comes at a time when the Sri Lankan community in Bahrain continues to grow, with over 13,000 expatriates currently residing in the Kingdom. The Embassy of Sri Lanka and KIMS Hospital are working closely to ensure that community leaders have access to the necessary training and medical resources, further enhancing their capacity to support the community in emergencies.