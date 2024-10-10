Navy apprehends 02 suspects and seizes 1084kg of fish suspected to be caught using explosives

A search operation conducted by the Navy in the beach vicinity of Nilaveli, Trincomalee recently, resulted in the arrest of 02 suspects and seized 01 dinghy and about 1084kg of fish, suspected to be caught using commercial explosives.

The Navy regularly conducts operations to mitigate the damage to the marine ecosystem caused by illegal fishing activities that utilize commercial explosives.

During a search operation on 07th October, conducted by SLNS Vijayaba of the Eastern Naval Command at the Nilaveli beach area in Trincomalee, two individuals were found gathering fish under suspicious circumstances. Accordingly, the Navy apprehended both individuals along with a dinghy and 1,084 kilograms of fish, believed to have been illegally harvested using commercial explosives.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Nilaveli and Trincomalee, aged 29 and 38. The suspects, dinghy and fish were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Trincomalee for onward legal action.