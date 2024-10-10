Vihara Maha Devi Girls’ College Students Visits the Presidential Secretariat and President’s House

A group of students from Vihara Maha Devi Girls’ College, Kandy visited the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s House and Colombo Port City yesterday (09).

This program, organized by the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Education, and the Mass Communication Division of Parliament, offers schoolchildren the opportunity to explore important sites, including the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s House, Colombo Port City, and the Parliament. The students from Vihara Maha Devi Girls’ College, Kandy were fortunate to participate in this program.

During their visit, the students learned about the history of Parliament after touring the old Parliament building.

Director General (Legal) of the Presidential Secretariat Advocate J.M. Wijebandara, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (Retd), and Principal of Vihara Maha Devi Girls’ College, Kandy Mrs. Nilakshika Hapugoda along with several teachers were present on this occasion.