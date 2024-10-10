Deputy Head of Japanese Embassy meets Defence Secretary

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Colombo, Mr. Naoki Kamoshida, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte,yesterday (Oct 09).

Mr. Kamoshida was accompanied by the Defence Attaché of the Japanese Embassy, Captain Yuki Yokohari. Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retrd) warmly received the Japanese delegation and had a cordial discussion.



During their discussions, both officials explored avenues to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations. The meeting also highlighted the historical ties and shared values between the two countries.



Subsequently, the Defence Secretary and Mr. Kamoshida exchanged souvenirs to mark the occasion. Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa was also present at the occasion.