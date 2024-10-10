October 10, 2024
    Australian High Commissioner meets Defence Secretary

    October 10, 2024
    Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, H.E. Paul Stephens, met Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (09).

    The Australian envoy was accompanied by the Defence Adviser (DA) at the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Colonel Amanda Johnston. AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) warmly received the Australian delegation and had a cordial discussion.

    Discussions were centred on reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations and enhancing bilateral ties and defence cooperation. The meeting also underscored the longstanding ties between Australia and Sri Lanka.

    At the end of the meeting, souvenirs were exchanged to mark the event. The Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa, was also present at the occasion.

