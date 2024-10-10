Italian Navy’s ‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ arrives in Colombo

' PPA MONTECUCCOLI ’ of the Italian Navy arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit this morning (10).The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ is a 143-metre-long Multi Purpose Combat Ship manned by a crew of 152. The ship is commanded by Commander Alessandro Troia. He is expected to call on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters today.

During the ship’s stay in Colombo, its crew members will visit some of the tourist attractions of the country. Meanwhile, a briefing on the operational functions of the ship will be conducted aboard ‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ for Sri Lanka Navy personnel.

On her departure on 13th October, ‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ is set to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off the coast of Colombo.