WFP Assures Continuous Support to Sri Lanka

Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, met with a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (11).

During the meeting, the WFP representatives agreed to continue their on-going programs in Sri Lanka through the World Food Programme, ensuring no disruptions.

Although the food crisis in Sri Lanka has eased to some extent, the WFP officials expressed their willingness to extend further support through new programmes whenever additional needs arise.

The WFP delegation included WFP Country Director Abdur Rahim Siddiqui, the Government Partnerships Officer Musthafa Nihmath and the Gerard Rebello , WFP Sri Lanka ‘s Deputy Country Director. Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, also attended the meeting.