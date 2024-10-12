October 14, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    WFP Assures Continuous Support to Sri Lanka Featured

    October 12, 2024
    WFP Assures Continuous Support to Sri Lanka

    Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, met with a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (11).

    During the meeting, the WFP representatives agreed to continue their on-going programs in Sri Lanka through the World Food Programme, ensuring no disruptions.

    Although the food crisis in Sri Lanka has eased to some extent, the WFP officials expressed their willingness to extend further support through new programmes whenever additional needs arise.

    The WFP delegation included WFP Country Director Abdur Rahim Siddiqui, the Government Partnerships Officer Musthafa Nihmath and the Gerard Rebello , WFP Sri Lanka ‘s Deputy Country Director. Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, also attended the meeting.

    « Major Flood warning for Aththanagalu oya basin Navy continues flood relief operation in Western Province »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya