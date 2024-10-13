Navy continues flood relief operation in Western Province

Due to the heavy rainfall caused by adverse weather conditions affecting the island, several areas in the Western Province are experiencing flooding. To assist those impacted, Navy flood relief teams have been dispatched to the Gampaha and Colombo districts, working in coordination with the Disaster Management Center (DMC). These relief teams are continuing their flood relief efforts today (13).

Due to heavy rains, the Kalu Ganga, Kelani Ganga, and Aththanagalu Oya have reached overflow levels, causing flooding in Kaduwela, Biyagama, Ihalagama, and Ja Ela. In this backdrop, 08 disaster relief teams were deployed this morning (13th October) to provide assistance to those affected.

The relief teams are actively conducting operations to assist flood-affected individuals, including offering safe transportation by dinghies, distributing cooked meals and dry rations, transferring electricity staffers for maintenance work, and guiding people to secure locations to continue their daily activities.

Working in coordination with DMC, the Navy has 22 relief teams on standby in the Western Naval Command, 9 teams in the Southern Naval Command, and 17 teams in the Northwestern Naval Command, totalling 48 teams, ready for immediate deployment when required.