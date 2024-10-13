Bali Process Meeting held in Colombo

The Bali Process meeting focused on return and reintegration services for stranded migrants was conducted on October 10 and 11 at the Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo. This collaborative effort involves the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF), coordinated under the Bali Process Return and Reintegration Services (BP AVRR) and supported by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

The Chief of National Intelligence and the Head of the Officials Committee of the NAHTTF, representing the Ministry of Defence as the Chair of the NAHTTF, delivered opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling human trafficking and supporting affected individuals.

The meeting addressed recent trafficking trends in the region, particularly the alarming rise in trafficking for forced criminality, including scams and other illegal activities. This surge has highlighted the urgent need for effective responses to the growing number of stranded migrants and identified trafficking victims.

The key objectives of the meeting included enhancing coordination mechanisms for victim rescue, screening, and immediate assistance, as well as providing essential services for survivors. Participants also discussed referral pathways and return and reintegration support, with a particular focus on combating trafficking for forced criminality throughout Southeast Asia.

Government representatives from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand, members of the NAHTTF, which included various member institutions such as the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government and Labour, the Attorney General's Department, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Department of Immigration and Emigration participated in the event.