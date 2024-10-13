‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ departs island concluding formal visit

Italian Naval Ship ‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ which arrived in Sri Lanka on 10th October 2024, departed the island today (13), on successful completion of her formal visit. The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship at the Colombo port, following naval traditions.

On her departure, ‘PPA MONTECUCCOLI’ engaged in a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Gajabahu. The PASSEX involved training exercises in communication and tactical maneuvering, concluding with the traditional cheer ship salute. The Commanding Officer of the ship, called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on 10th October. During the ship’s stay in Colombo, the crew members took time off to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. In addition, they took part in several programmes which had been organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote camaraderie between the two navies. Sri Lanka Navy personnel also had the opportunity to visit the ship and share experience with their Italian counterparts. Foreign naval ships making port calls are essential for promoting collaboration among naval forces and consolidating diplomatic relations. These visits not only support naval exercises and training activities but also enable the sharing of knowledge and information regarding distinctive maritime environments. This exchange proves especially advantageous in tackling common maritime challenges.