Applications called for the appointment of the Director General to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption

According to the provisions stipulated in the Anti-Corruption Act No 9 of 2023, applications are called for the appointment of the Director General to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption. Application

For the said, the qualified persons should prepare the relevant applications in accordance with the format published on the Parliament website (www.parliament.lk) falling under the quick links titled "Appointment of the Director General to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption."

The duly completed applications should be sent via registered post referred to the Secretary General of the Constitutional Council, Constitutional Council-Office, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte or via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before the 28th October 2024.

Furthermore, in the upper left corner of the envelope / subject of the e-mail, it should be mentioned as "Appointment of Director General of Bribery or Corruption Allegations Investigation Commission".

The newspaper advertisement for this purpose has been published in the national newspapers on the 13th and 14th of this month.

Link: https://www.parliament.lk/en/secretariat/advertisements/view/315

