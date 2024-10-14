EDB Launches “Voyage Sri Lanka 2024”Website Voyage Sri Lanka: The Marine Conference is to set sail on 26th November 2024

A groundbreaking event in Sri Lanka’s marine and offshore service sector, Voyage Sri Lanka 2024 Conference is to set sail on 26 th November 2024 at the stunning waterfront venue of the Hotel Kingsbury Colombo. The registration is open now. Visit www.voyagesrilanka.lk and secure your seat. The conference will spotlight the blue economy and showcase strengths, potentials, and cutting-edge technologies in Sri Lanka's marine and offshore services, as well as boat and ship building sectors.

Voyage Sri Lanka 2024 brings together the Public & Private sector stakeholders in the Marine & Offshore, and Boat & Ship Building sectors, providing a unique platform for industry leaders, investors, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the future of the blue economy. This pioneering event will focus on sustainable practices, emerging technologies, and collaborative efforts to enhance Sri Lanka's role as a global marine hub.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Board of Investment, Sri Lanka Navy, Chamber of Marine Industries, Colombo Dockyard, GAC Shipping and CWIT partnered to initiate this worthy course.

The launch of the official website offers visitors a comprehensive overview of the event, the agenda and key speakers.

“Sri Lanka is uniquely positioned to leverage its maritime resources and expertise,” said Mrs. Champika D. Dharamasena, Director General, Sri Lanka Export Development Board during the launch of the official website on “www.voyagesrilanka.lk”. “We are committed to developing our marine and offshore industries to meet global standards and to attract international partners.”

With Sri Lanka’s strategic location at the crossroads of major shipping routes, Voyage Sri Lanka 2024 aims to bolster the nation’s role in the global marine landscape. The event will cover a range of topics including Emerging Trends in Oil & Gas Sector in Sri Lanka, Exploring Sri Lanka's offshore wind and other renewable energy potential, Current and future challenges in Ship Building and ship repair Industry, Boat building industry and Potentials on Fish Exporting Industry. etc.

Keynote address by a leading global figure in Marine & offshore services field

Panel discussions on the challenges and opportunities in the blue economy.

Networking and B2B sessions to foster partnerships and collaborations.

Filed visits to showcase Sri Lanka’s tremendous potential as a Marine Hub for potential investors.

This first-ever Voyage Sri Lanka 2024 event is expected to draw participants from across the globe, strengthening Sri Lanka’s Marine sector and contributing to the growth of a sustainable blue economy.

Sri Lanka is rapidly establishing itself as a leading destination for marine and offshore services, as well as boat building, thanks to its strategic location, skilled workforce, and commitment to innovation in the maritime sector. As the global demand for marine services continues to grow, Sri Lanka is poised to play a significant role in meeting these needs. Sri Lanka offers a wide range of marine and offshore services that cater to both local and international clients. Key services include:

Ship Repair and Maintenance: Sri Lanka’s shipyards are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the repair and maintenance of various vessels, including cargo ships, tankers, and fishing boats. Skilled technicians provide services ranging from routine maintenance to extensive repairs.

Offshore Support Services: The country’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean makes it an ideal base for offshore support services, including logistics, supply chain management, and crew transfer operations for the oil and gas industry.

Marine Surveying and Consultancy: Local firms offer comprehensive marine surveying and consultancy services, ensuring compliance with international maritime regulations and safety standards.

Sri Lanka boasts a rich tradition of boat building, with skilled artisans producing high-quality vessels that cater to both domestic and international markets. The boat building sector includes:

Custom Fishing Boats: Utilizing traditional methods and modern technology, local builders create customized fishing boats that meet the specific needs of fishermen. These vessels are designed for durability and efficiency in Sri Lanka’s diverse fishing environments.

Yacht and Leisure Craft Construction: The burgeoning demand for recreational boating has led to the development of luxury yachts and leisure crafts in Sri Lanka. Builders focus on innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship to attract international buyers.

Sustainable Practices: With a growing emphasis on sustainability, many boat builders are incorporating eco-friendly materials and practices into their production processes, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

The Sri Lankan government is actively promoting the maritime sector through various initiatives. As the country looks to position itself as a maritime hub in the region, opportunities for collaboration and investment in marine and offshore services are on the rise.

With its combination of rich maritime heritage, skilled workforce, and strategic location, Sri Lanka is becoming a prominent player in the marine, offshore, and boat building sectors. As the industry continues to evolve, the potential for growth and innovation remains vast, making Sri Lanka an exciting destination for maritime ventures.

Hayleys Advantis, IOC, Colombo Dockyard and Lanka Marine services were the generous sponsors of the event.

For more details and registration, visit the official Voyage Sri Lanka 2024 website.