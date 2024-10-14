Sri Lanka donates a consignment of Ceylon Tea to the civilians affected by the Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar

As a measure of support and solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath handed over to the Ambassador of Myanmar in Colombo Marlar Than Htaik a token of a consignment of 227 kgs of Ceylon Tea at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (14).

Ambassador Htaik expressed sincere appreciation of the Government of Myanmar for the gesture of goodwill of the tea donation by the Government and People of Sri Lanka at this challenging time.The Minister of Foreign Affairs observed that the two countries shared an enduring friendship based on Theravada Buddhist ties and strong people to people linkages which is a testament to the strength of the relationship.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath conveyed Sri Lanka’s continuing concern with regard to the remaining 40 Sri Lankan nationals trapped in Cybercrime Centres in Myawaddy area in Myanmar and explained the humanitarian hardship the individuals were facing. Minister Herath sought the assistance of the Myanmar authorities to secure their early release. The Ambassador shared the challenges the Myanmar authorities faced and agreed to convey Sri Lanka’s appeal and to stay engaged.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Embassy of Myanmar in Colombo were also present at the ceremony.