Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia calls on Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior

Deputy Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood received Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia, Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh, recently.

Extending a warm welcome to the Ambassador, the Deputy Minister wished him a fruitful stay in the Kingdom. He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and contribution extended by the Sri Lankan community living in Saudi Arabia to maintain peace and prosperity in the Kingdom, and assured his support to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

While extending his sincere gratitude to the sentiments expressed by the Deputy Minister, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad highlighted the two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) currently being finalized, i.e. MoU on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and MoU on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. The Ambassador also expressed his commitment to work closely with the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom with a view to ensuring peaceful co-existence of the Sri Lankan community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Minister / Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh, Mohamed Anas.