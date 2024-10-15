October 15, 2024
    October 15, 2024
    Indian HDMC Delegation calls on Defence Secretary

    The Indian Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) delegation led by Captain Vaibhav Janbandhu called on the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (14)

    Following a warm reception, the Defence Secretary had a cordial discussion with the visiting Indian delegation. Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa and Assistant Defence Advisor at the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh Negi, were also present at the occasion.

    Subsequently, the Indian delegation took part in an interactive and informative session at the Ministry auditorium with the Deputy Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Brigadier Nadeeka Kulasekara.

