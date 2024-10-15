The National Football Teams of Sri Lanka and Myanmar play two friendly matches in Yangon

Two FIFA friendly matches were played between Sri Lanka National Football Team and Myanmar National Football Team at the Thuwunna Youth Training Centre stadium in Yangon, on 10 and 13 October 2024.

Among the spectators were the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Prabashini Ponnamperuma; Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs of Myanmar, U Min Thein Zan; Chief Minister of the Yangon Region, U Soe Thein; Myanmar Football Federation President, U Zaw Zaw and Sri Lanka Football Federation President, Jaswar Umar. In addition, football fans of Myanmar and Sri Lanka including the Sri Lankan community members in Myanmar were in attendance.

The first match was won by Myanmar with 2-0 goals, while the second ended in a draw. However, the defensive strategies demonstrated by the Sri Lanka team in the second match were commendable.

The two friendly matches provided a valuable opportunity for both teams to prepare for their future international encounters.

The Sri Lanka National Football Team, led by the President of the Sri Lanka Football Federation Jaswar Umar, Manager Hiran Rathnayake and other members of the Football Federation visited the Embassy on 11 October 2024, and met with the Ambassador and the staff of the Embassy over tea.