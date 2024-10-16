Weather Forecast

October 16, 2024
    Heavy rainy weather in the southwestern part of the island is expected to reduced gradually.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern province and fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

