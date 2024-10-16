Navy mobilizes resources to support communities affected by flood

Due to the heavy rainfall caused by adverse weather conditions affecting the island, several areas in the Western and Northwestern Provinces are experiencing floods. To assist those impacted, 07 Navy flood relief teams are engaged in relief operations in those areas as of yesterday(15). Working in coordination with the Disaster Management Center (DMC), Navy flood relief teams are continuously carrying out relief efforts in the Gampaha, Colombo and Puttalam districts.
In this backdrop, Navy relief teams, deployed in Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Ekala, Kaduwela, Nawagamuwa and Naththandiya, are working in full swing, to provide assistance to affected communities. In continuation of their operations, the Navy has offered safe transportation to 1044 people by dinghies, distributed cooked meals and dry rations to 2827 people, and guided people to secure locations as of yesterday morning (15).