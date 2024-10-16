Secretary of Defence Reaffirms National Security as the Top Priority at KDU Convocation

In the realm of national security, our defence apparatus is entrusted with protecting the safety and wellbeing of our people - Defence Secretary

“We have seen the impact of conflict and have also experienced the healing power of peace. As you step into the next phase of your journey, I urge you to take with you the lessons of our nation's past. Let us never forget the value of peace, stability and cooperation”, said Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) addressing the Convocation of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo on 15 October.

Defence Secretary AVM Thuyacontha (Retd) graced the final session of the General Convocation as the Chief Guest. A total of 1,728 undergrads are graduating from Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes of KDU, including both internal students and student officers from the National Defence College, Defence Services Command and Staff College, Sri Lanka Military Academy, Army School of Logistics, Naval and Maritime Academy and the Sri Lanka Air Force Academy.

The Defence Secretary who is also the Chairman of the KDU Board of Management was warmly received by the Chancellor of KDU, General Shantha Kottegoda (Retd) and Vice Chancellor (VC), Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara upon his arrival at the BMICH.

The KDU was initially established to meet the educational needs of the Tri – Forces officers in 1981. Later it was elevated to a fully-fledged University and civilian students were also granted the opportunity to study here in 2009. Presently, international students also pursue doctoral, postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses at the KDU which is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities and the International Association of Universities.

Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-Service Commanders, Inspector General of Police, Vice Chancellors of other distinguished universities, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the KDU Board of Management, senior armed forces and police officers, academic, military and administrative staff of the KDU, family members of the undergrads were also present at the occasion.