Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan launches new official website

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan launched its new official website, marking an important milestone in the Embassy’s activities. The new website, launched on 14 October 2024, will enable the Embassy to acquire more visibility and improve its information flow.

It intends to provide the Embassy stakeholders and the public with a user-friendly interface to browse the Embassy’s services and functions as well as information about Sri Lanka tourism, trade, and investment opportunities.

The website can be accessed through the web link, “https://slembjordan.org/”.

The new website provides access to “Consular and Visa services”; “Labour Welfare”; “Economy- Trade, Investment, and Tourism”; “News/Media releases”; “Tender notices”; information about Sri Lanka, the Embassy, and bilateral relations, and it also facilitates individuals to register with the Embassy.

Amongst other features, the site contains integrated social media buttons linking the Embassy’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel, and X pages to foster communication with the public.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan has stressed the importance of using digital means to promote the country’s image overseas and also effectively serving the consular and other needs of the Sri Lankan community, foreign travellers visiting Sri Lanka, and foreign buyers and investors.

This site was developed by Yadonia Company using the latest web development technologies and frameworks.

Representatives from Yadonia Company, members of the Sri Lankan Community, and Embassy officials attended the launch.