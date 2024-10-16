First Flag for International White Cane Safety Day Presented to Secretary to the President

In celebration of International White Cane Safety Day, the first flag was symbolically pinned on Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (15), marking the start of flag sale week.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Council of Vision Impaired Graduates, Mr. Sugath Wasantha De Silva, pinned the flag to Dr. Kumanayake. He explained that the proceeds from the flag sales will fund scholarships for visually impaired students and support their welfare.

Following the ceremony, the Secretary to the President engaged in a friendly discussion with members of the Sri Lanka Council of Vision Impaired Graduates. The Secretary acknowledged the challenges they face and committed to exploring potential solutions in the future.

Secretary of the Sri Lanka Council of Vision Impaired Graduates, Mr. Chamodh Nayananda, and several association officers were present at the event.