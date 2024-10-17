Navy clears blockages beneath Agaliya and Dodangoda bridges

In a remarkable display of its expertise, the Sri Lanka Navy cleared blockages under the Agaliya and Dodangoda bridges over Gin River in Baddegama area of Galle, ensuring the smooth flow of water downstream recenttly.

Following heavy rains, tree remains and other debris, brought by raging waters of Gin River, collect under the Agaliya and Dodangoda bridges hampering smooth flow of river water. Remaining ever alert to these developments, the Sri Lanka Navy often clears blockages beneath those bridges, to avert possible flood threat in low-lying areas.

In continuation of these efforts, a team of Navy personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command were pressed into action to clear the blockages under the Agaliya and Dodangoda bridges, averting a possible flood situation.