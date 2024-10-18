US Ambassador calls on SL Defence Secretary

US Ambassador in Colombo H.E. Julie Chung made a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenapura, Kotte recently.

After according a warm welcome the Defence Secretary had a cordial discussion with the US envoy. Discussions were centred on enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries. The Defence Secretary expressed gratitude to the US Ambassador for the recent donation of a new aircraft to the Sri Lanka Air Force and said that he expects to work closely with them. Subsequently, mementoes were exchanged to mark the occasion.

Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa, US Defence Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Nelson and US Office of Defence Cooperation Chief CDR Sean Jin were also present at the occasion.