2nd IORIS Steering Committee Policy Board and Working Groups Meeting -2024 concludes in Colombo

The 2nd IORIS Steering Committee Policy Board and Working Groups Meeting concluded in Colombo yesterday. Co-hosted by the IORIS Steering Committee and Sri Lanka Navy, the 2nd IORIS Steering Committee Policy Board and Working Groups Meeting was held on 15th and 16th October at Courtyard, Colombo.

The event was attended by directors, officials, and legal and technical experts from navies, authorities, and agencies from across the Indo-Pacific. The platform was designed to improve the sharing of information, management of crises and incidents, and cooperation among agencies in maritime surveillance. It focused especially on supporting sustainable fisheries and ensuring safer seas, which are vital for global trade and benefit all participating nations.

The discussions covered various topics, including the future ownership and strategic priorities of the information sharing system, regional cooperation, and involvement of external stakeholders in sharing information. Legal challenges in sharing operational information about international maritime incidents, future development and integration of the system, innovations, standard operating procedures for information sharing, as well as rescue coordination and training support, were also addressed.

The closing ceremony was attended by Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Rajapriya Serasinghe as well as officers from the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard.