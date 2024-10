Ambassador for the Russian Federation in Colombo His Excellency Levan S. Dzhagaryan paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte today (Oct 18).

The Defence Secretary warmly received the Russian envoy on his arrival and engaged in a cordial discussion. The discussion focused on further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the occasion.

Russian Military, Air and Naval Attaché Col. Sergey Belyankin and the Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa were also present.