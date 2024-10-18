New Board of Directors for National Film Corporation and Foundation

Minister of Buddha Sasana Religious Affairs, National Integration Social Security and Mass Media Mr. Vijitha Herath said that the National Film Corporation should be prepared to suit the modern era and should compete with private institutions and move forward.

He said this while addressing the meeting held today (18) at the Ministry of Media Auditorium appointing the Board of Directors for the National Film Corporation and the Sri Lanka Foundation.

The minister pointed out that in the past, there were allegations that personal favors were involved in the release of films, and the new board of directors should intervene in this regard and carry out the work of releasing the films fairly.

The Minister mentioned that during 2004/2005, members were appointed representing all Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim communities, Tamil cinema has not yet been able to be established as an industry in this country, and Tamil cinema should develop as an industry in this country in the future.

Commenting on the Sri Lanka Foundation, the Minister said that the current officials should control the Foundation and take direct decisions by avoiding the weaknesses of the Foundation.

There, as the chairman of the National Film Corporation, Commissioner General W. Prince Senadhira was appointed and Dr. Sunil Wijesiriwardena, M. D. Mahindapala, W. G. Tithira Vikmal, Lawyer Dakshika Tisarangani Perera, M. S. K. J. Bandara, B. N. Damminda Kumar, Y. I. The Ministry of Mass Media issued a press release indicating that Mr. D. Gunawardena was appointed.