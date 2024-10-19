Over 33kg of Kerala cannabis valued more than Rs. 13 million seized

In separate operations on 17 th , the Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Talaimannar, and acting independently on Kachchativu Island, seized approximately 33kg and 88g of Kerala cannabis (wet weight). One of the operations also led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the possession of the illicit substance.

Acting on information provided by the Naval Deployment at Veththalakerni under the Northern Naval Command, a joint operation was carried out by SLNS Gajaba and SLNS Pussadewa of the North Central Naval Command, in collaboration with the Mannar Police STF, in the Nadukuda area of Talaimannar. During the operation, a suspicious individual was apprehended, leading to the discovery of 08kg and 88g of Kerala cannabis, concealed in four parcels. The suspect was subsequently arrested along with the illicit substance.

Additionally, a team of Navy Marines deployed by SLNS Wasaba in the Northern Naval Command, conducted a foot patrol on Kachchativu Island, where they recovered approximately 25kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis in eight packages that had washed ashore.

The gross street value of Kerala cannabis held in these operations is believed to be more than Rs. 13 million.

The suspect held in Nadukuda was identified as a 36 year old resident of Pesalai. He, along with Kerala cannabis, was handed over to the Talaimannar Police for legal action. Meanwhile, the stock of Kerala cannabis recovered on the Kachchativu Island was handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal proceedings.