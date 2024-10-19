CSD Director General calls on Defence Secretary

Director General of the Civil Security Department (DGCSD) Air Vice Marshal Roshan Biyanwila (Retd) made a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte yesterday (Oct 18).

Defence Secretary warmly received AVM Biyanwila and sat for a cordial discussion. The discussion was mainly focused on the operations of the CSD and development programs it is involved in.

Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the occasion.