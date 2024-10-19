Embassy of Sri Lanka in Warsaw promotes Ceylon Tea at the International Picnic Event

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Warsaw participated in an event titled “International Picnic” and promoted Ceylon tea. The event, which was held recently, was organized by the Foreign Affairs Society of the Warsaw School of Economics, to promote the concept of cultural diversity.

International Picnic is an annual event held at the University, with the commencement of the academic year, and serves as a platform for various organizations and Embassies to showcase their rich cultural heritage and traditions, especially culinary delights. It also offers an opportunity for students of the University to learn more about different cultures, and thereby promotes a sense of global citizenship.

The stall of the Embassy of Sri Lanka at the event was decorated with a variety of traditional Sri Lankan handicrafts, signifying the Sri Lankan identity. Several other stalls had also been set up by Embassies and tourism and cultural -related organizations. The Sri Lanka stall was visited by numerous enthusiastic students of the university, who were served with Ceylon tea, a much beloved beverage in Poland. Information related to the exotic Sri Lankan handicrafts on display, the current economic situation in the country and tourism of Sri Lanka was shared with the visitors.

The Embassy had participated in the event in the previous year as well.