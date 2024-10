INS Kalpeni (T-75), a Fast Attack Craft (FAC) belonging to the Indian Navy, arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit today (19). The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting FAC in compliance with naval traditions.



The 49-metre-long Car Nicobar class Fast Attack Craft is manned by a crew of 70 and it is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Jonathan Sunil S Kothari.

During the stay of INS Kalpeni in the island, her crew members are expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. The FAC is scheduled to depart the island on 28th October.