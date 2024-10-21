Two (2) suspects with Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 6 million held in Chavakachcheri

A search operation conducted by the Navy and Police in the Maniththalei area of Chavakachcheri led to the arrest of two suspects and seizure of about 15kg and 055g of Kerala cannabis and one dinghy recently.

The coordinated operation was mounted by SLNS Welusumana, Expeditionary Task Force and K Point Naval Detachment in the Northern Naval Command in coordination with the Poonakary Police in the Maniththalei area on the evening of 19th . After interrogation of two suspects, authorities found a sack hidden away by those suspects in nearby shrubs. The sack contained seven parcels of Kerala cannabis weighing about 15kg and 055g. Accordingly, those two suspects, the stash of Kerala cannabis and a dinghy, believed to have been used to smuggle the consignment were taken into custody.

The gross street value of Kerala cannabis seized in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 6 million.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Poonakary area, aged 17 and 23. The suspects, along with Kerala cannabis and the dinghy were handed over to the Poonakary Police for onward legal action.