Today’s weather forecast

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Southern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island during the evening or night and fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers