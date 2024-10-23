Australian DSSC Delegation calls on SL Defence Secretary

An Australian Defence and Strategic Studies Course (DSSC) delegation led by Colonel Lara Terese Troy called on the Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, recently.

After a warm reception, the Defence Secretary had a cordial discussion with the visiting Australian delegation. Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa and Defence Adviser (DA) for the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka Colonel Amanda Johnston were also present at the occasion.

Subsequently, the Australian delegation took part in an interactive and informative session at the Ministry auditorium with the Assistant Military Liaison Officer (Sri Lanka Army) of the Ministry of Defence Col. Priyanga Jayasooriya.