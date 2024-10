High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Masood Imad, paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayewardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (23).

The Defence Secretary warmly received the Maldivian envoy and engaged in a cordial discussion. Discussions were focused on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the occasion.

Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa and Defence Advisor of the Maldivian High Commission Colonel Hassan Amir were also present.