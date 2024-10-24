High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in London Rohitha Bogollagama met with CEO of Fortnum & Mason (F&M) Tom Athron, and Tea & Coffee Buyer of F&M, Ottilie Cunningham, who recently visited Sri Lanka to source high quality Ceylon Tea. He was accompanied by the officials of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in the United Kingdom, and the meeting was held at the head office of Fortnum & Mason (F&M) in London.

The objective of the meeting was to promote Sri Lanka’s main and high-quality processed food export products to F&M. High Commissioner Bogollagama delivered a presentation introducing products from key potential export brands of Sri Lanka and encouraged F&M to engage with Sri Lanka’s processed food export portfolio.

Following a detailed discussion, CEO Athron expressed his team’s keen interest in obtaining more information on canned, bottled and packed food and beverages, cinnamon, virgin coconut oil, kitul treacle, roasted-curry leaves cashew and burnt cashew, sesame made sweet products etc. and requested to arrange relevant product samples. Discussion also focussed on initiating collaborative promotional events to promote Ceylon Tea, Ceylon cinnamon and spices, Sri Lankan cuisine etc. that could be organized at F&M London.

Established in 1707, F&M is an up-market Department Store in the UK, renowned worldwide for its high quality food and beverages under its exclusive and iconic brand F&M, and it operates in several locations in the UK including Piccadilly, London Heathrow airport, and also in Hong Kong.