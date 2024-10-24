Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe granted a royal audience to present the Letter of Credence to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand granted a royal audience to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand, and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, for the presentation of Letter of Credence. The ceremonial event took place recently at the Amphorn Royal Palace in Bangkok.

The Thai King extended his best wishes to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and recalled the strong and long-standing relations between the two countries. Further, while congratulating the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, he assured of her the fullest support of the Kingdom in discharging her official duties, and in fulfilling the Mission’s objectives.

Ambassador Edirisinghe expressed her eagerness to work collaboratively on areas of mutual interest including trade, education, cultural exchange, sustainable development and people-to-people ties. She highlighted the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in addressing regional challenges and promoting peace and stability.

The event underscored the commitment of Sri Lanka to nurturing its relationship with Thailand, a key partner in the region. Both countries are ambitious of strengthening cooperation with each other.

Ambassador Edirisinghe is also concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic. She has served in various capacities both at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as in Sri Lanka’s Missions abroad. Prior to being appointed the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand, she served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capacity of Director General in charge of the Human Resource Development, Research & Training, Performance Review and Implementation Division. Her last overseas assignment was as Minister at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C. She has also served in Sri Lanka Missions in Warsaw and Islamabad.

A career diplomat belonging to the Sri Lanka Foreign Service 2003 batch, Ambassador Edirisinghe holds an MPhil and a Master’s degree in International Relations from the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, Pakistan and is a past pupil of Sripali College Horana, Sri Lanka.