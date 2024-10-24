Synergizing Success: HKTDC and EDB Join Forces to Boost Sri Lanka's Exports

In a significant step towards strengthening trade and economic relations between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Export Development Board (EDB) have come together to host a landmark Roadshow at The Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo recently .

The Roadshow aims to strengthen trade and economic ties between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, offering a platform for businesses to explore new markets, forge strategic partnerships, and expand their global reach.

The HKTDC is a leading statutory body dedicated to promoting and developing Hong Kong’s trade, operates through a network of 50 offices worldwide. It is renowned for organizing international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions that create invaluable opportunities for companies, especially Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), to enter new markets.

This Roadshow is the latest chapter in the ongoing collaboration between EDB and HKTDC, aimed at empowering Sri Lankan companies to explore new markets, connect with global partners, and unlock significant business opportunities. For over a decade, the EDB and HKTDC have done several impactful initiatives, including trade fair participation and inbound buyer missions, enabling Sri Lankan exporters to successfully tap into the dynamic Hong Kong market, one of the Asia’s foremost financial and trading hubs.

Sri Lanka’s trade relationship with Hong Kong continues to flourish, with total exports reaching USD 163 million in 2023. Key exports were tea, apparel, diamonds, gems, and fishery products etc. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s imports from Hong Kong during the same period totaled USD 190 million, with electrical machinery, mechanical appliances, and specialty fabrics leading the imports.

On October 9, 2024, representatives from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) met with officials from the EDB to explore avenues for collaboration between Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.. The meeting was attended by key HKTDC representatives, including Ms. Vian Cheung, Consultant and Officer-in-Charge for Thailand & South Asia, Mr. Samuel Cheng, and Associate Director of Business Development for Exhibitions and Digital Business, Mr. Rajesh Bhagat, Consultant for South Asia, and Mr. Zahir Merchant, Senior Project Manager for South Asia. Discussions focused on creating new business opportunities, enhancing trade relations, and identifying potential areas for collaboration in areas like exhibitions and exporter development programmes . This meeting paved the way for stronger economic ties and new partnerships between the two Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs).

This year’s HKTDC Roadshow held on 11th October 2024, attracted around 80 representatives from a diverse range of Sri Lankan companies, spanning sectors like apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, food, ceramics, tea, spices, beauty and healthcare, electronics, ICT, gems and jewelry, and many more.

A highlight of the event was an insightful presentation by Ms. Vian Cheung, Consultant, Officer-in-charge, Thailand & South Asia, HKTDC and Mr. Samuel Cheng, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC provided a comprehensive overview of the tremendous opportunities available for Sri Lankan exporters in the Hong Kong market.

With a strong foundation built on years of collaboration, EDB is confident that Sri Lankan companies can not only expand their range of exports to Hong Kong but also tap into new opportunities across diverse sectors, from IT and logistics to professional services. This partnership with HKTDC offers Sri Lankan businesses a vital platform to thrive in one of the world’s most competitive markets.