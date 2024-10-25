Indian High Commissioner Meets President’s Secretary Discusses Northern Sea Fishing Issues and Indian-Granted Projects

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Santhosh Jha, met with Dr. Nandika Kumanayake Secretary to the President, at the Presidential Secretariat recently.

Their discussions focused on resolving the on-going fishing issues in the Northern Sea. Both parties emphasized the need for a long-term solution that would address the concerns of fishermen from both countries while fostering cooperation.

The conversation also included a review of the current Indian-granted projects in Sri Lanka, with both sides addressing existing challenges and discussing ways to overcome these hurdles. They further examined the progress of projects funded through Indian loans and agreed on the necessity of expediting the remaining work to ensure timely completion.