Sri Lanka tourism and Sri Lankan Airlines promoted in Sweden

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Sweden, in partnership with SriLankan Airlines, recently hosted an event for travel companies, tour operators, and media representatives in Stockholm, to promote SriLankan Airlines. The event held at the Embassy showcased Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination while highlighting the services of SriLankan Airlines and its connections across Europe.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Sweden, Kapila Fonseka provided an overview of Sri Lanka’s current situation which is conducive to the growth of the tourism sector. A presentation was delivered by Minister Counsellor of the Embassy, highlighting Sri Lanka's unique charm as a travel destination, and the excellent hospitality and services available to the visitor. Sales Manager of SriLankan Airlines for Nordic Countries, Stefan Holmstrom presented on the airline’s outstanding services, its connections throughout Europe with non-stop flights to Colombo, and the on-board facilities available to passengers. The presentations were complemented by engaging video clips featuring the beauty of Sri Lanka. The evening concluded with an authentic SriLankan meal.

The event served as an excellent platform to strengthen connections between the Swedish travel industry and Sri Lanka, emphasizing the island's tourism potential and the comfort of travel offered by SriLankan Airlines. It aimed to promote Sri Lanka as a prime destination and highlight the airline's services to leading tour operators in Stockholm. These operators cater to travelers from across Sweden and the broader Scandinavian region who often seek sustainable and eco-friendly travel options, and whose interests therefore perfectly align with Sri Lanka's offerings in wildlife tourism, beaches, wellness retreats, and more. The Nordic countries represent a significant tourism market for Sri Lanka, owing to their large populations, higher disposable incomes, established travel habits, and a preference for exotic and nature-based destinations. The Embassy will launch a series of events to promote destination Sri Lanka in the future.