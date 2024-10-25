October 25, 2024
    political Current Affairs

    President to Meet Several Envoys and an EU Delegation today

    October 25, 2024
    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to hold a series of meetings with the High Commissioners of South Africa and New Zealand, along with the Ambassadors of Iran and Myanmar, as well as a delegation from the European Union today (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

    The discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for future cooperation in key areas.

    These meetings aim to enhance diplomatic ties and foster collaboration on economic, political, and social fronts, reflecting Sri Lanka’s commitment to maintaining strong international partnerships.

