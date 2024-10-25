President Dissanayake seeks Myanmar's support for Release of detained Sri Lankans, Strengthening Decades-Long Ties

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held discussions with the Ambassador of Myanmar, H.E. Mrs. Malar Than Htaik, this morning (25) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Ambassador pledged to further strengthen the over 75-year bilateral relations and the millennia-old cultural ties between Myanmar and Sri Lanka. A detailed discussion took place regarding the release of Sri Lankans forcefully held in Cyber Crime camps in Myanmar, with President Dissanayake expressing hope for Myanmar’s assistance in this matter.

The Ambassador also reaffirmed her commitment to support initiatives in education, agriculture, and culture by facilitating knowledge exchanges in these fields.

President Dissanayake briefed the Ambassador on Sri Lanka’s security status, assuring that measures to ensure the safety of both tourists and residents have been enhanced. He emphasized that Sri Lanka is addressing issues raised in recent travel advisories to maintain a secure and welcoming environment for all tourists. Furthermore, he reiterated the government’s commitment to ongoing improvements in safety to protect the well-being of both international visitors and Sri Lankan citizens.

Counsellors Mrs. Lei Yi Win and Mr. Thet Zaw Toe from the Myanmar Embassy also participated in the discussions.